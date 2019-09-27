BHA consider introducing hair testing

A general view of signage at the London headquarters of the British Horseracing Authority

Jockeys could have to undergo hair testing in the future as the British Horseracing Authority considers how it can best tackle the use of drugs in the sport.

William Carson was banned for six months at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in March, the fourth rider to do so this year.

Callum Rodriguez and Kevin Lundie both tested positive in February, while amateur rider Peter Bryan is currently serving a six-month sentence for an offence in April. Kieran Shoemark also returned earlier in the summer after serving a suspension for failing a test in November 2018.

Riders are currently urine and breathalyser tested, but hair follicle testing allows substances to be detected for a longer period of time.

A BHA spokesman said: "Bringing in standardised hair testing would have significant advantages, due to the more complete historical picture it can provide of substance use.

"This would not necessarily replace the current program of urine and breath testing.

"Hair testing is something we are actively discussing as we look to constantly evolve our approach to drug use within the weighing room, alongside greater support and education across the industry.

"We will continue to work closely with the Professional Jockeys' Association to ensure we have adequate and robust deterrents in place whilst ensuring the health, safety and welfare of our athletes is protected."