Martin Dwyer hailed for winning ride on Spirit Of Appin at Newmarket

Spirit Of Appin (right) wins at Nemarket

Martin Dwyer came in for plenty of praise after steering Spirit Of Appin to a front-running success in the Princess Royal Muhaarar Stakes at Newmarket.

The Derby-winning jockey wasted no time in settling the Brian Meehan-trained four-year-old at the front of the field, for a lead she would not surrender in the mile-and-a-half Group Three contest.

With her rivals hard at work in behind approaching the final quarter of a mile, the Champs Elysees filly edged left in the dip but stayed on strongly up the hill to defeat the staying-on Simply Beautiful by a length and three quarters.

Meehan said of the 9-1 winner: "James (Stewart, owner) bred her, so she is locally born and bred. I'm really pleased. She is a lovely filly, that has always been improving and did throughout last year as well.

"Martin did the same at York - he rode his own race and didn't get dictated to by anyone and it just shows what a wonderful rider he is.

"She is a very good filly and we will have to discuss plans for her future. She is clearly blossoming in the autumn of her career."

Agincourt gained the most notable victory of her career when demonstrating an admirable attitude in the Tasleet British EBF Rosemary Stakes.

The David O'Meara-trained four-year-old secured her first victory since opening her account for the campaign at York back in May, going one better than her previous start at Listed level in the mile event.

Settled close to the rear of the field early on by Ryan Moore, the Sir Robert Ogden-owned daughter of Declaration Of War gradually worked her way into the contest before mastering eventual runner-up She's With You close to the line.

Matt Coleman, representing the winning owner, said of the 12-1 shot: "She was Listed-placed earlier in the season at Pontefract and after she showed up so well at York we decided to target this race. Ryan gave her a fantastic ride.

"We might keep her in training next year, as she is a big girl. I think if she improves another 5lb or 10lb she might be a filly to take to America or Canada next year."