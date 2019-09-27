Daahyeh books Breeders' Cup spot by winning Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket

Daahyeh (centre) ridden by William Buick wins the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes

A trip to the Breeders' Cup will be strongly considered for Daahyeh after she led home a one-two for trainer Roger Varian with a hard-fought success in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the daughter of Bated Breath had since filled the runner-up spot behind Raffle Prize in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes before finding Love too strong in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in Ireland less than a fortnight ago.

She was the 11-8 favourite to get back on the winning trail at Newmarket in the hands of William Buick - and while she travelled powerfully to the lead, it took her a while to shake off the forcefully-ridden pair of Cloak Of Spirits and Under The Stars.

However, she responded admirably to her rider's urgings to hold that duo at bay and passed the post half a length clear of her stable companion Stylistique, who finished strongly under Frankie Dettori to beat Cloak Of Spirits to second place by a short head.

Varian said of the winner: "William was very impressed with her - he felt she didn't handle the dip very well, but he loved how she moved into it between the three (furlong marker) and the two.

"He said she felt very classy and that she would win a bit more comfortably than she did. He didn't really feel she handled the undulations of Newmarket, but that she was strong at the line.

"I think it (Breeders' Cup) will certainly come under consideration. We even had the discussion after she came second in the Moyglare that the Breeders' Cup might be an option and I'm sure it still is, but it will all depend on her condition.

"She would have to prove herself at a mile (in America), but I'm sure you could compare an American mile to a Curragh/Newmarket seven furlongs, which is what she has contested the last twice, so you would be hopeful she would get the trip.

"Whether she goes to the Breeders' Cup or not, assessing her performances this season we would have to consider her a 1000 Guineas candidate at the very least."

The Newmarket handler was also delighted with the performance of the runner-up, adding: "She is a lovely filly and it is a black mark against my training career that is she still a maiden.

"She is a lovely filly that is owned by a very enthusiastic owner/breeder. I'm delighted she has got some meaningful black type.

"I'm sure she will win in her turn, even if we come back to novice company.

"She is a big, scopey filly and she is going to be an exciting prospect for next year. Frankie jumped off her and loved her - he said she will get a mile, but no more."