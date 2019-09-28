Royal Lodge for Royal Dornoch

Royal Dornoch (right) ridden by Wayne Lordan

Royal Dornoch nailed short-priced favourite Kameko in the shadow of the post to spring a 16-1 surprise in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Gleneagles - one of three Aidan O'Brien-trained runners and the outsider of the seven-strong field - got up in the dying strides under Wayne Lordan to deny Kameko in a record time for two-year-olds over the Rowley Mile.

Kameko looked set to justify favouritism at 6-5 when sent on by Oisin Murphy after Sound Of Cannons had made the early running, but Royal Dornoch emerged as an unlikely danger and led close home to land the Group Two spoils by a neck.

O'Brien said: "We were delighted with him - he's a lovely horse.

"He was (near) the top level over six furlongs - and when they can do that, and do the same over a mile, it's very exciting really.

"It's like all the Gleneagles. They have speed, and they're very tough, and very genuine - they're massive traits.

"I'd say there is (more to come over further), definitely. Wayne said when he did get past, he felt he had plenty left - they're good things to hear. You love the jockey saying they weren't finished when they're going to the line."

Royal Dornoch was given a quote of 33-1 for the Derby with Paddy Power, while Betfair went 12-1 about his chance in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.