Speak In Colours could head to Paris

Speak In Colours ridden by Andrea Atzeni

Speak In Colours could be seen in France next weekend after running out a decisive winning favourite for Joseph O'Brien in the Group Three AES Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh.

The grey, a Listed winner over course and distance in June, had twice had to settle for fourth at Group Two level on his travels to Britain since.

A Group Three winner at the Curragh last season too, the four-year-old was being ridden for the first time by Shane Crosse - for whom this was first Group-race winner.

They were prominent early and then produced another telling surge a furlong from home before staying on to beat Billy Lee Downforce by a length and a quarter.

Reflecting on the 6-5 shot's victory, O'Brien said: "It was a good performance.

"Obviously he was ahead on ratings, but the second horse is very good on soft ground. Shane gave him a lovely ride. "

There is a possibility of a Group One trip on the back of this success.

O'Brien added: "He's in the (Prix de la) Foret next week, so there is a chance he might go there if he comes out of this OK.

"He's won on all types of ground and seems very versatile. He'd nearly a career best when fourth in (the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at) Ascot - and that was good and quick.

"He's a great horse to have, because he's very solid and runs his race over six or seven furlongs."

Crosse added: "That's my first Group race winner. A big thanks must go to Joseph, and it's great to get the opportunity.

"He's a lovely relaxed type. I probably got there a bit soon - but when Billy's horse came to me, he kept going well."