Newton Abbot - meeting abandoned

Monday's National Hunt fixture at Newton Abbot has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The Devon circuit was due to stage a six-race card, but course officials have been left with no option but to call off the fixture.

A post on Newton Abbot's official Twitter account read: "We're sorry to announce that our fixture on Monday 30 September 2019 has been cancelled due to the track being waterlogged and not safe to race."