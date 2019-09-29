Sir Dancealot primed for Foret test

Sir Dancealot - Group One date in France

David Elsworth reports Sir Dancealot to be in great form ahead of his attempt to gain a breakthrough Group One success in the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

The multiple Group Two winner will be trying to better his fifth place finish in the seven-furlong prize 12 months ago.

After defending his Lennox Stakes title at Goodwood, the gelded son of Sir Prancealot failed to feature in both the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and City of York Stakes at York, before bouncing back to form in the Park Stakes at Doncaster earlier this month.

Elsworth said: "Sir Dancealot is in fine form and will head to France next weekend. He ran very well in the race last year when he didn't have any luck at all.

"He is in great form and I'm sure he will run well.

"He has won four Group Twos now and this is the only Group One in Europe over seven furlongs, which is his trip, and it would be nice if could win one at that level."

Reflecting on his two defeats between a pair of Group Two wins this term, Elsworth believes there are valid reasons for both reversals.

He added: "He got beaten a couple of times before he won the other day, but there were reasons why, not excuses.

"The ground at Newbury went against him, while at York over the seven furlongs, he was out wide and that is not good.

"We should have gone straight to York, really, but he has looked after us and come good at Doncaster."

Fred Darling winner Dandhu could make her first start since finishing down the field in the 1000 Guineas with an appearance at Ascot on Saturday.

Elsworth said: "She is in at Ascot on Saturday and that will be a possibility. She injured herself in the Guineas, but is back now.

"She was only beaten six lengths in the Guineas, but she didn't handle the track."