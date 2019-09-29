New York Girl wins Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh

Joseph O'Brien - struck at the Curragh

New York Girl lunged late to claim top honours in the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh.

A promising fourth on her racecourse debut at Cork at the start of the month, the daughter of New Approach was thrown in at the deep end for this Group Three contest - and was priced up accordingly at 12-1.

Johnny Murtagh's course-and-distance winner Know It All looked the most likely winner after travelling powerfully to the front, but she was first passed by A New Dawn before the Joseph O'Brien-trained New York Girl got up in the shadow of the post to beat them both.

Shane Crosse's mount was confirmed the winner by a neck from A New Dawn, with Know It All only half a length further back in third.

Crosse was riding his second Group-race winner at the track in as many days after breaking his duck at Pattern level aboard O'Brien's Speak In Colours in Saturday's Renaissance Stakes.

"It was a bit of a surprise, but she's a lovely filly at home and she showed a lot first time out," said the jockey.

"We just had a question about the ground today, but she obviously has a bit of class and put her head down.

"The plan was to get a lead as she is learning and only having her second run, but the split came in time. She has a great attitude and hopefully will continue to improve.

"A big thanks has to go to Joseph, who is not shy of giving me these opportunities and I'm very grateful to him."