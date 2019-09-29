Siskin 'stiff and sore' after Newmarket scare

Siskin in winning action at the Curragh

Ger Lyons reports stable star Siskin "a bit stiff and sore" following his unfortunate experience at Newmarket on Saturday.

Having provided his trainer with a first Group One success in Ireland in last month's Phoenix Stakes, the Khalid Abdullah-owned juvenile was all set to put his unbeaten record on the line in a mouthwatering renewal of the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes.

However, there was drama at the start as Siskin reared and went down in the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

The son of First Defence has arrived safely back in Ireland, with Lyons still at a loss to explain what happened.

Speaking after saddling a winner at the Curragh on Sunday, Lyons said: "He's a bit stiff and sore with superficial cuts and bruises, but nothing that needed stitching. Our vet checked him when he came back and there is nothing lasting.

"None of us know what happened. Colin (Keane) can't put his finger on it and he was on him.

"I'd say we're more than likely finished for the year, but we won't make a call on that until next weekend."