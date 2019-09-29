Duke Of Hazzard aimed at 2020 Sussex Stakes

Duke Of Hazzard wins at Goodwood

Duke Of Hazzard is to have the Qatar Sussex Stakes as a prime objective in 2020 after being put away for the season following a successful three-year-old campaign.

Connections will target the Group One at Goodwood, where the Paul Cole-trained colt is unbeaten in three races out of a career total of five victories.

His last two wins have been there in the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and the Group Two Celebration Mile.

"He's been packed up until next year now," said Oliver Cole, assistant to his father.

"We thought he's had enough runs and he'll be aimed at the Sussex Stakes.

"That's the big target for him."