Fox Chairman to miss Champion Stakes

Trainer Andrew Balding - planning ahead with Fox Chairman

Andrew Balding is already looking forward to 2020 with Fox Chairman after taking the lightly-raced Kingman colt out of the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The Kingsclere handler felt the 10-furlong Group One against older and much more experienced campaigners would come too early in his career.

The three-year-old has had just the four starts, winning the Listed Steventon Stakes on his latest appearance at Newbury in July and finishing second to Sangarius in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot before that.

"We're going to take a longer-term approach. It seemed like it was a bit too much at this stage," said Balding.

"We weren't quite comfortable going from a Listed race to a Group One, so we are going to have a look at our options and probably give him a bit more time. He's a horse for next year."

Balding would like to put Fox Chairman, owned by King Power Racing, away for the winter, but that has still to be discussed.

"It's still undecided whether he will run again this season," he said.

"My feeling is we should wait until next year and start with a blank piece of paper and no penalties and go through the grades."