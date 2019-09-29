Weekend Racing Review: Earthlight all class

Earthlight (centre) ridden by Mickael Barzalona

Andre Fabre has Classic ambitions for Earthlight after he maintained his unbeaten record in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Having completed a four-timer with a top-level triumph in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month, the Godolphin-owned juvenile was the 11-4 favourite for what was billed as the strongest two-year-old contest of the season so far on the Rowley Mile.

It was not the race many envisaged, with with the Ger Lyons-trained Siskin withdrawn at the start and Richard Hannon's pair of Mums Tipple and Threat failing to run up to expectations.

However, nothing should be taken away from the clearly top-class winner, who displayed plenty of tenacity to go with his undoubted talent to get the better of Golden Horde by a neck.

"I was very confident all the way," said Fabre.

"For sure (he will get a mile), he could even go a bit further - with the pedigree. We'll prepare for the (2000) Guineas, see what happens - he is the right type, but he will go further, he will get a mile and a quarter."

If Earthlight does return to Newmarket for the 2000 Guineas next spring, he could clash with Godolphin's other star juvenile, Pinatubo.

"It will have to be discussed, obviously (taking on Pinatubo in the Guineas). Sheikh Mohammed is a sportsman and he wouldn't mind one running one against another, but we will see," Fabre added.

There was a surprise result in the other Group One on Saturday's card, with Jessica Harrington's 16-1 shot Millisle quickening smartly to deny hot favourite Raffle Prize in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Harrington said: "You would probably give her an entry (in the 1000 Guineas), but the ground would have to be good. I know she has won on soft ground, but you would have to start questioning the trip on soft ground."

Favourite backers had earlier had their fingers burnt in the Royal Lodge Stakes, with 6-5 market leader Kameko also caught late by another 16-1 chance in the Aidan O'Brien-trained Royal Dornoch.

"We were delighted with him - he's a lovely horse," said the Ballydoyle handler.

"He was (near) the top level over six furlongs - and when they can do that, and do the same over a mile, it's very exciting really.

"I'd say there is (more to come over further), definitely."

There was some respite for punters as 9-2 favourite Lord North landed a significant gamble in the bet365 Cambridgeshire for the formidable combination of John Gosden and Frankie Dettori.

The same trainer and jockey had won last year's renewal with Wissahickon.

Dettori said: "He was a little bit on and off the bridle, but once I got daylight he came alive and just took off. I was just laughing at the end, but at my age you have to enjoy yourself."

Considering future plans, Gosden said: "I think it will be the same as the horse (Wissahickon) last year and we might look towards the all-weather races. There are nice Listed races and then of course there is the Winter Derby route for him."

Joseph O'Brien's Speak In Colours (6-5) landed the Group Three AES Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh and could make a quick return to action at ParisLongchamp next Sunday.

"He's in the (Prix de la) Foret next week, so there is a chance he might go there if he comes out of this OK," said the winning trainer.

Dermot Weld's Kastasa (11-8) easily got the better of front-running favourite Capri to land the other Group Three on the card - the Holden Plant Rentals Loughbrown Stakes.

"She's very good, and progressing all the time," said Weld.

"To go two miles at that pace and the way she found another gear off a fast pace, you would hope she would be a Gold Cup filly for next year. That's it for this year."

O'Brien claimed a record 19th victory in Sunday's Beresford Stakes as Innisfree outbattled Shekhem to lift the Curragh prize.