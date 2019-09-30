Timoshenko on course for Cesarewitch at Newmarket

Timoshenko wins at the Goodwood

Timoshenko will bid for a seventh successive victory when he takes aim at the Emirates Cesarewitch at Newmarket on October 12.

The Archipenko gelding returned from a year off the track to win the Unibet Goodwood Handicap in July, the latest of six handicap victories.

Trained by Sir Mark Prescott in the colours of the Middleham Park Racing syndicate, the four-year-old is currently around a 12-1 chance for the prestigious staying contest.

"This race has been the plan since Goodwood," said Tim Palin, Middleham Park's director of racing.

"The horse is very well at home, but we wouldn't want much more rain.

"The quicker the better for us."

The two-mile-two-furlong Cesarewitch trip is not a concern for connections, with the chestnut's Goodwood win achieved over a marginally longer distance of two and a half miles.

"He should have very little difficulty in staying because he's already won over an extended distance," said Palin.

"We want him to get into a good rhythm and then hopefully he can run a big, big race."