Redcar Two Year Old Trophy for Summer Sands

Richard Fahey

Summer Sands is all set to head for the Redcar Two Year Old Trophy at the Cleveland track on Saturday after his gallant effort in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Richard Fahey-trained colt was sent off the complete outsider at 100-1 for the much-anticipated Group One for juveniles but totally outran his odds to be beaten only two lengths in third place behind Earthlight.

Fahey reports the son of Coach House to have taken the race well and Redcar is the target.

"It was a great run. We're proud of him," said the Musley Bank handler.

"We always liked the horse, but it was built as the two-year-old race of the century so we felt we were making up the numbers. It was great he ran so well.

"He has come out of it good. He hasn't cantered this morning. He had an easy morning, but he'll canter tomorrow.

"He'll run at Redcar definitely."

Fahey also has Dylan De Vega, Hartswood and Staxton Hill in the Listed contest over six furlongs for which there are 41 entries.

Among those of note include Dubai Station, Glasvegas, Temple Of Heaven and Troubador.