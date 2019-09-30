Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on the radar for Boomer

Trainer Tom Dascombe

Boomer could bid for Group One glory in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday week after being scratched from the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Trainer Tom Dascombe is looking at the HQ prize over the Rowley Mile after taking her out at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend and the Cheshire handler reports the daughter of Kingman to be in fine shape.

Boomer showed she was one of the leading staying juvenile fillies when second to Powerful Breeze in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

"She's grand," said Dascombe.

"She's been taken out of the Boussac. She's in the Fillies' Mile and that's a possibility."

Dascombe revealed one of his stable stars, Great Scot, has been sold to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The three-year-old colt signed off on these shores with victory in the Group Three Superior Mile at Haydock.

"He has been sold to Saudi Arabia," he confirmed.