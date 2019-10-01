Plans fluid for Andrew Balding trained Kameko

Royal Dornoch (right) ridden by Wayne Lordan wins The Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes ahead of Kameko

Andrew Balding is in no rush to firm up future plans for Kameko following his second successive narrow defeat at Newmarket on Saturday.

A winner on his racecourse debut at Sandown in July, the Qatar Racing-owned juvenile returned to the Esher track for the following month's Solario Stakes - and was beaten just a nose by Clive Cox's hot favourite Positive.

Kameko was a short price to get back on the winning trail in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes, but was mowed down late by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Royal Dornoch and had to make do with the runner-up spot once again.

Balding's youngster holds an entry in the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26, but the Kingsclere handler is keen to to see how his charge recovers from his weekend exertions before deciding whether to run him again this season.

Balding said: "He's come out of the race well - there are no problems with the horse.

"It was frustrating to come so close again, but he ran very well and hopefully we'll get there.

"We're just going to let the dust settle before making a plan. There are a couple of options if we want to run him again before the end of the season, but we'll see."