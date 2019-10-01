Racing inspection news: Courses on weather altert

Action from Nottingham

Wednesday's meeting at Nottingham is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am due to the threat of further rain.

Conditions at Colwick Park are described as heavy after 22 millimetres of rain on Monday night followed 25 millimetres over the weekend.

While the track is raceable at present, officials have called a precautionary check with more rain forecast.

Thursday's meeting at Salisbury is also under threat - with an inspection called for 4pm this afternoon.

The Wiltshire venue has been hit by significant rainfall in the last 10 days, with 82 millimetres falling between September 22 and September 27 and a further 15 millimetres falling over the weekend.

Another 12 millimetres on Monday night has deteriorated conditions further.