Salisbury forced to abandon final meeting of season

Salisbury abandoned because of waterlogged track

Salisbury's final meeting of the season has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

Following an inspection of the course on Tuesday afternoon, Salisbury confirmed via Twitter that Thursday's Flat fixture will not take place - after more than 100millimetres of rain fell in the past nine days.

This week's wet weather has also put Wednesday's Flat card at Nottingham in doubt - with an inspection planned for 8am.

Shortly before 3.45pm, Salisbury announced on its Twitter account: "Following the course inspection this afternoon, unfortunately our Season Finale on Thurs 3rd Oct has been ABANDONED.

"There are areas of waterlogged & false ground, and there is no prospect of improvement before racing. We have had 122mm of rain in the last 9 days"

It is the threat of further rain which is causing consternation at Nottingham, where conditions are described as heavy after 22mm on Monday night followed 25mm over the weekend.

While the track is raceable at present, officials have called a precautionary check.