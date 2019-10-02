Laurens team favour Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Trainer Karl Burke celebrates Laurens' win in the Matron Stakes

Laurens is more likely to attempt to defend her Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes title than head to France for the Prix de la Foret this weekend.

Owner John Dance stresses the extra travel involved and the possibility of a wide draw in a big field just tip the scales in Newmarket's favour.

A multiple Group One winner, Laurens has managed to get her head in front just once this season in the Prix Rothschild - but she was beaten only a whisker when dropped to seven furlongs at York.

Karl Burke's stable star ran in that race to see if she would have the speed for the Foret, and Dance is in no doubt she would have.

But given her form at Newmarket - her only defeat came when second in the Guineas - she is likely to stay closer to home.

"Karl is pretty keen to go to Newmarket. I'm not sure what might persuade him against it at this stage - he seems pretty keen on it," said Dance.

"Karl's thoughts are there's less travel involved, she's got a great record at Newmarket and it will be less draw dependent in a smaller field.

"You could say her personal best was actually in the York race over seven, giving plenty of weight away, but until then it was in the Sun Chariot last year."

Jockey PJ McDonald confirmed on Tuesday that he expects to be back in time for this weekend, following his fall at Wolverhampton the previous evening.

Dance added: "Hopefully PJ will be fit to ride her - we've got our fingers crossed.

"I think over seven on softish ground she could put up her best performance yet - but that would only happen if she bounced back to form anyway, so we'll have to see how we go."