Thunder ready to roll in Cumberland Lodge

Action from Ascot

Surrey Thunder will attempt to replicate his good form abroad this season closer to home in Saturday's Property Raceday Targets £3M Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot.

Joe Tuite's three-year-old has run six times this season, but had lined up only once in Britain, when finished sixth at Haydock in August

His form in France stacks up well and he finished in front of Soft Light, who was supplemented for the Arc on Wednesday, at Longchamp in April.

He managed to get his head in front last time out in a Listed race at Clairefontaine.

"I just need to confirm everything with the owners, but the intention is to run," said Tuite.

"He deserved to get his head in front last time, he'd barely run a bad race all season and he did it quite comfortably, truth be told.

"We'd planned this race all along, it's always looked the right race for him and he handles cut in the ground."

Owned by the same syndicate, Surrey Racing, Surrey Pride looks to have a bright future after his win at Bath recently.

"I think Surrey Pride could be another nice one for the Surrey boys," said Tuite.

"He ran a nice race first time. I don't know how good the race at Bath was, but he did the job. I'd say that will be him for the year.

"I'm not sure where he might start back as he'd have a penalty in a novice race and they are tough to give away.

"He'll improve with age and for stepping up in trip, but I'm not sure if I'd want to throw him straight into a Group race - it's tricky to know where to go. They'll have a lot of fun finding out how good he is in time."