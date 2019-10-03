Peterborough Chase plan for Bags Groove

Bags Groove and Noel Fehily (left)

Harry Fry has earmarked the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon as the first major target of the season for Bags Groove.

The Seaborough trainer plans to give the eight-year-old an outing over hurdles before switching him back to fences for the Grade Two contest on December 8.

After suffering defeat on his chasing debut early last season, Bags Groove claimed victory in four of his first next five starts - including two at Grade Two level - before finishing down the field in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in April.

Fry said: "The Peterborough Chase is the main aim for Bags Groove.

"He might run at Aintree in a Class Two hurdle first. He has won both of his previous starts at Huntingdon, in a bumper and over fences.

"I was going to go to Ascot for the Grade Two chase there in November - but I don't fancy taking on Cyrname and Altior.

"We've tweaked his palate over the summer. He had a good first year over fences, and we hope he will continue to do well over them."

Fry's unbeaten bumper winner Get In The Queue has been ruled out for the first half of the season after meeting with a setback.

The Paul and Clare Rooney-owned gelding made it three wins from as many starts when giving Noel Fehily the final winner of his career at Newbury in March.

Fry added: "Unfortunately Get In The Queue has picked up an injury and will be out until the second half of the season.

"We will look forward to seeing him return later in the year."