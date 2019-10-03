Laurens faces eight in Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Laurens - winning the Matron in 2018

Last year's winner Laurens is set to face eight rivals when she bids to defend her crown in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Karl Burke's stable star claimed the fifth of her six Group One victories to date in Saturday's event 12 months ago when getting the better of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Happily by a head.

She added to her top-level tally in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville during the summer, since when she has been narrowly beaten in the City of York Stakes before finishing fourth when defending her crown in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

Laurens will renew rivalry with the first and second from the Matron, in Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa and Aidan O'Brien's dual 1000 Guineas heroine Hermosa.

O'Brien senior has also declared Matron fifth I Can Fly.

Lavender's Blue is an interesting contender for Amanda Perrett, following an impressive Group Three success on her latest appearance in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown in late August.

There are two challengers from France, after Alex Pantall supplemented Madeleine Must to join stablemate Crown Walk.

The field is completed by Sir Michael Stoute's Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious and Richard Hannon's 1000 Guineas heroine of last season - Billesdon Brook.

The only two fillies not declared from Monday's confirmation stage are Happen and Twist 'N' Shake.