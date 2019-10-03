Dee Ex Bee eyes Prix du Cadran glory

Dee Ex Bee wins the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot

Dee Ex Bee has his chance to get on the Group One score-sheet, after chasing home Stradivarius all season, when he lines up for the Qatar Prix Du Cadran at ParisLongchamp.

Mark Johnston's colt has finished second to the brilliant Stradivarius three times this season, and has no problem staying Saturday's two-and-a-half mile trip.

Andrew Balding's Cleonte, who took the runner-up spot behind Stradivarius in the Doncaster Cup, also runs - while Who Dares Wins, from Alan King's stable, is the other UK hopeful.

Last year's winner Call The Wind, trained by Freddy Head, leads the home contingent.

Others from the 2018 renewal chancing their arm again are Holdthasigreen (second), Line Des Ongrais (fourth) and Mille Et Mille (fifth).

Dermot Weld's Falcon Eight flies the flag for the Ireland in the 10-runner field.

Johnston has a leading fancy for the Qatar Prix Chaudenay in Nayef Road, who was third to Logician in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Martyn Meade's Technician and the Andrew Balding-trained Dashing Willoughby, who were behind in sixth and seventh places respectively that day, are again in opposition.

Meade is optimistic of a more prominent role, in conditions which should suit Technician better.

"I think everything seems to be favouring him," said the Manton trainer.

"They are giving the ground as soft - and I think, although it might dry out a bit, there should be plenty of ease in it, which hopefully will suit him.

"The problem we had at Doncaster was that the ground was a bit too quick for him. The St Leger was a course record, so we have to put that down to the ground, and it was a Classic. This is an easier task.

"I think one mile seven (furlongs) will suit him - and all systems go."

Charlie Appleby's Moonlight Spirit is the other UK raider among the 10 runners.

John Gosden's trio of Enbihaar, Lah Ti Dar and Anapurna head the British charge for the Qatar Prix de Royallieu, which has been given Group One status for the first time and has attracted nine runners.

Roger Varian has Pilaster, and Aidan O'Brien is double-handed with South Sea Pearl and Delphinia.

Appleby's Line Of Duty and Roger Varian's Mountain Angel are the two British challengers for the Qatar Prix Dollar.

The sole Irish representative is Jessica Harrington's Leo De Fury, in a six-strong field.

Last year's French 2000 Guineas winner Olmedo, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, faces just four rivals in the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein - including Shaman, runner-up in this year's Classic for Carlos Laffon-Parias.

Harrington's unbeaten Tauran Shaman is an outsider, among the quintet.