Advertise ready to return to action at Ascot

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

Martyn Meade reports Advertise to be on course for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes after a setback caused him to miss Haydock's Sprint Cup.

The young speedster returned a dirty scope which scuppered his bid to extend his excellent record that has seen him register Group One victories in the Phoenix Stakes, Commonwealth Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest.

However, he is back on song now and Meade is looking forward to saddling him at Ascot on October 19.

"He's on target for Ascot on Champions Day," said the Manton handler.

"Hopefully we'll wrap him up in cotton wool for that and everything all goes to plan. At the moment it's all on track.

"The ground is going to go soft for him and whilst he has won on good to firm, I think he could be a very good horse on soft ground or certainly ground with ease in it.

"I think we might see a good performance from him, fingers crossed."