Molatham ruled out of Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere

Molatham winning at Doncaster

Molatham will not run at ParisLongchamp on Sunday to wait for Newmarket next weekend.

Connections of the Roger Varian-trained colt are to consider the Darley Dewhurst Stakes and the Autumn Stakes at Headquarters after deciding to sidestep the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

"He doesn't run. Sheikh Hamdan wants to keep him in England, so we'll look at next weekend at Newmarket and see," said Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

"He's in the Dewhurst. Whether he wants to run him against Pinatubo I'm not sure, but if not he'll be in that Group Three, the Autumn Stakes. He's pretty good."

The son of Night Of Thunder has made a highly-promising start to his career with victories at York and Doncaster after running Mums Tipple close on his debut at Ascot.

The form of his latest success at Doncaster was given a boost when the runner-up Wichita won the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes by seven lengths at Newmarket last week.