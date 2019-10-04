Tabdeed bids for fifth career win on Saturday

Trainer Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows' Tabdeed bids to claim a fifth career win, on his move back up to Group Three level for the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

The four-year-old colt has been carefully campaigned thus far, winning four times from only five runs in total.

A step up into Group company saw him beaten for the first time when 12th of 21 in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last season.

However, he bounced back to win over Saturday's course and distance on his next start - and made an impressive return from a 10-month absence at Doncaster in August.

"He's a horse with a lot of ability," said Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

"He needs easy ground, so that should suit him. He's just a hard horse to train physically. He's had plenty of problems, but at his best he's a decent horse.

"We haven't run him in a proper race, so we can't tell, but he's potentially a smart horse."

Thrilla In Manila represents Richard Spencer's Newmarket yard, with the three-year-old making his reappearance after almost a year off the track.

The son of Iffraaj was a winner on his first and only start to date when claiming a maiden at Newbury last October.

"We're looking forward to running on Saturday," said Spencer.

"He's a horse that's taken time to come to hand this year, but we're hoping for a good run."

Elsewhere on the card, the Michael Dods-trained Dakota Gold leads the field for the Listed Rous Stakes over five furlongs.

The gelding finished half a length behind Maid In India in the Group Three World Trophy Stakes at Newbury last month, putting an end to his four-race winning streak.

"He ran a great race at Newbury," said Dods.

"Connor (Beasley, jockey) just felt that, although the ground was loose on top, it was still quite firm underneath.

"He'd have got away with it over six furlongs, but over five he just lacked that bit of toe. He'll be all right over five on proper soft ground, which we know he handles well.

"We'll see how he goes. He's had plenty of racing this year, but he still seems well."

Should Dakota Gold perform well at Ascot, he could wrap up the season with a trip to Doncaster in November to contest the Listed Wentworth Stakes.

Dods added: "If he comes out of the weekend well we might give him one more run in the Listed race at Doncaster at the end of the season - otherwise, we'll just put him away until next year."

Dakota Gold's 10 rivals include his stablemate Intense Romance, Mick Appleby's Danzeno and Tis Marvellous from Clive Cox's yard.

The most valuable race of the afternoon is the £180,000 bet365 Challenge Cup, in which last year's winner Raising Sand heads the weights for trainer Jamie Osborne and jockey Nicola Currie.

David Elsworth's Ripp Orf and the John Gosden-trained Casanova are other leading contenders among 18 runners in total.