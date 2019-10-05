Group One options for Kameko

Kameko (left)

Andrew Balding has not ruled out stepping up to Group One level with Kameko before the end of the season.

The Kingsclere handler is contemplating whether to keep the son of Kitten's Joy at a mile in the Verterm Futurity Trophy at Doncaster or drop him back to seven furlongs for the Criterium International at ParisLongchamp.

After making a winning debut at Sandown, the Qatar Racing-owned juvenile finished second back at that track in the Solario Stakes before filling the same position on his first start over a mile in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket.

Balding said: "He has got two entries, the Verterm Futurity Trophy and the seven-furlong Group One at ParisLongchamp. He will run in one of them if he runs again this season.

"I'm not sure I would want to be running him over a mile on soft ground at Doncaster.

"He has come out of his last run great and I couldn't be happier with him.

"It was slightly frustrating that he got beat in the Royal Lodge, but I think we have a very decent horse on our hands and physically he is only going to improve."