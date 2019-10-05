Anapurna back in the groove in Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp

Jockey Frankie Dettori (right) celebrates winning the Investec Oaks on Anapurna

Anapurna benefited from another fine front-running ride by Frankie Dettori to gain a second Group One victory of the season in the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp.

The John Gosden-trained filly showed the guts and determination that had seen her succeed in the Oaks at Epsom earlier in the season, but she had only had one outing since that victory, when beaten in the Prix Vermeille won by her stablemate Star Catcher.

Dettori was on the winner that day, but he was reunited with Anapurna this time and bounced out into an early lead.

As he has done so many times around the Paris track, Dettori was able to dictate the pace to his liking, but Anapurna had to fend off multiple rivals.

The first persistent challenger was stablemate Lah Ti Dar and once she began to fade another Clarehaven inmate, Enbihaar, began to make relentless progress from the rear along with Aidan O'Brien's Delphina.

Every time it looked as if Anapurna was beginning to tire, however, she just managed to find a bit more and proved the one-mile-six trip was no problem.

There was a bit of scrimmaging on the run to the line, with Delphina appearing to come off worst, but following an inquiry, the stewards left the result unchanged.