Cape Byron brings ton up for Roger Varian

Andrea Atzeni riding Cape Byron (yellow) win the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot

Roger Varian's string is in fine fettle at present and the Newmarket handler brought up his 100th winner of the season when Cape Byron ran away with the Group Three John Guest Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

Andrea Atzeni's mount won the Victoria Cup here on his reappearance and followed that with a fine weight-carrying performance in landing the Wokingham, before having his colours lowered in the July Cup.

He had shown his wellbeing when third in a York Group Two last time, and was back to his best on a track he loves, cruising to a two-length success from Donjuan Triumphant, with Keystroke sticking on for third, a neck further down.

Winning jockey, Andrea Atzeni, said: "He loved that ground. He has obviously won on the soft ground before, but that is a different type of ground.

"It is dead and tacky, and we were not sure if he would go on it. But we thought if he'd act on it, he would have a very good chance, as he had been working well at home.

"There is a good chance that this might be his last run of the season.

"All the winners today have come up this stands' side, because the ground is a bit rough on the far side with all the racing on the Round Course, and so I just kept it simple, really, and came up this side.

"Mind you, he is a very uncomplicated horse to ride. He jumps, travels and picks up, and he loves it here - I think he is three from three here this season.

"It is great for the boss, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, to have these sort of winners on a busy weekend."