Horse Racing News

News

Morando saunters to victory in Cumberland Lodge

Last Updated: 05/10/19 4:38pm

Silvestre De Sousa riding Morando to victory at Ascot
Silvestre De Sousa riding Morando to victory at Ascot

Morando gave Silvestre de Sousa a first victory since returning from injury as he ran out a cosy winner of the Property Raceday Targets £3M Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot.

The three-times champion jockey endured a spell on the sidelines following a fall at Chelmsford in August and after returning with a couple of unplaced rides in Berkshire on Friday, he was soon back in the winner's enclosure.

Morando was sent off the 2-1 favourite for De Sousa and trainer Andrew Balding after winning a Group Three at Chester earlier in the year and finishing a narrow second at the same level last time.

The six-year-old never really looked like disappointing his supporters in this 12-furlong heat though, asserting his authority in the straight to run out a six-length winner over Sextant.

De Sousa said: "It is good to be back with a winner. This race is special and this horse won at Chester in the same ground conditions, and we got touched off last time by a three-year-old.

"He is tough and just loved the going. I spent my time off just working in the gym and changing nappies!

"It is a mental thing as much as a physical thing when you are injured - and fair play to Sir Peter O'Sullevan House and the people there, who have helped with the rehabilitation. They have great facilities there and I have had a lot of support from friends.

"They helped me come back very quickly. I would love to get 100 winners (this season) - there are only seven left now.

"Hopefully I will be retained by (owners) King Power next season. Things could have gone better this season, but I don't think it has been too bad. We have a lot of horses to look forward to.

"Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha is a gentleman and his father was a gentleman. I am so proud to work for such a nice family. Fair play, he has continued his father's vision and I hope the family will continue to be successful.

"I am off to Hong Kong to ride in the winter, but obviously I am flexible with King Power and will be available when they need me. We still have a lot of two-year-olds to come out before the end of the season."

Winning trainer Balding added: "He is a high-class horse in this ground, he travels very well on it, which is big help. The choice is between the Prix Royal Oak or going back to the St Simon."

Trending

©2019 Sky UK