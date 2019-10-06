One Master repeats Foret victory for William Haggas

William Haggas

One Master successfully defended her crown in the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

The William Haggas-trained mare has run well at the highest level on a few occasions this season, finishing a close third in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and a neck second to Veracious in the Falmouth at Newmarket and finishing fifth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Back over her favoured distance of seven furlongs, the five-year-old showed her very best in the hands of man-of-the-moment Pierre-Charles Boudot - who had earlier followed up a Saturday four-timer with victory aboard Waldgeist in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

One Master was the 3-1 favourite to claim the final Group One on Arc day for the second year in succession and finished strongly in the testing conditions to get the better of City Light narrowly.

Joseph O'Brien's Speak In Colours was best of the rest in third.

Haggas said: "The lad who rides her all the time knew she was right and he was spot on.

"I've been waiting a year to run her over seven furlongs on soft ground. I think she's got a bit quicker this year, so the plan is to go back to six furlongs and hope for similarly testing conditions in the sprint at Ascot (Qipco British Champions Sprint, October 19).

"Having spoken to the owners, there is a good chance she will stay in training next year."