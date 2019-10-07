Weekend Racing Review: Enable denied third Arc win

Waldgeist beats Enable in the Arc at ParisLongchamp

Enable's third coronation was foiled as Waldgeist instead won back the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for France.

Much of the racing world descended on ParisLongchamp on Sunday, and the millions who could not be there tuned in on television to watch Frankie Dettori and John Gosden's brilliant mare bid for an unprecedented third Arc.

Instead, though, it was Andre Fabre's Waldgeist who got his revenge for three previous defeats to Enable - including in this race last year - as France won their own showpiece event for the first time since the second of Treve's two Arc victories in 2014.

It was Dettori and Gosden who prevailed four years ago with Golden Horn, when Treve's hat-trick venture resulted in only fourth place.

This time it was the Clarehaven challenge which faltered in the final stages as odds-on favourite Enable got the better of three-year-olds Sottsass and Japan only to succumb to the withering late challenge of Waldgeist.

Fabre's colt therefore scored his own famous victory, by a length and three-quarters at 16-1, leaving Enable's stunned connections to offer sporting congratulations as they came to terms with their disappointment.

Gosden said: "She ran a great race - she just got outstayed on the ground. She's run a lovely race, and I couldn't be more pleased with her.

"Waldgeist handled the ground and outstayed her in very testing conditions. He's a fine horse, trained by Andre and owned by a good friend of mine."

Dettori added: "She just folded a bit ,and the winner was too good for me today, but my filly was already tired.

"I passed the 200 (metre pole) and I was a spent force then.

"I think ground had a lot to do with it."

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Enable's owner Khalid Abdullah, declined - like Gosden - to confirm the mare's anticipated immediate retirement.

He said: "We've always said Prince Khalid will make the decisions.

"Whatever happened it (decision on future) wasn't going to be in a hurry, and I think we will get her back (and see). Prince Khalid will want to reflect on all the various possibilities, give it some good thought - and hopefully we'll come up with a good answer.

"How can we complain? She's been the most fantastic filly. Prince Khalid has just enjoyed every moment of her. It was not what we all wanted obviously, but in the end we have to accept these things in racing.

"We don't love her any less."

For Fabre, there was no need for mixed feelings.

"I'm very proud that Waldgeist managed to beat such a fantastic mare - it's well deserved," he said.

"I'm delighted."

There was to be no consolation for Dettori and Gosden as their hot favourite Mehdaayih faded out of contention behind another surprise winner, Villa Marina, in the Prix de l'Opera.

Battaash was then another well-beaten big British hope in the Prix de l'Abbaye, but Kevin Ryan's Glass Slippers instead ensured some travelling cheer with a 12-1 victory for North Yorkshire in the Group One sprint.

Britain and Ireland filled second and third too, courtesy of outsiders So Perfect and El Astronaute - and William Haggas' One Master capped the travelling resurgence by retaining her Prix de la Foret title with a first victory in seven attempts since that success 12 months ago.

On a hectic and momentous weekend, Saturday saw the racing farewell of another outstanding filly.

Sadly for Laurens and her connections, she was unable to add to her six Group One wins over the past three years as old rival Billesdon Brook stormed to victory in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes.

While Laurens was left languishing back in seventh, it was a shock return to past glories for Billesdon Brook.

Richard Hannon's filly had scored at 66-1 over course and distance last year, at the chief expense of Laurens in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Billesdon Brook was not quite those odds this time, but still largely unconsidered at 16-1 as she returned to the scene of her greatest triumph.

Sean Leavey had Billesdon Brook ideally-placed in midfield, before overhauling another old foe Veracious to win by a length and a half - with Iridessa a further half-length back in third.

Hannon said: "She never looked like getting beaten.

"She got beat on a few occasions, but today she looked extremely good, and it makes you think you should be looking at other races in the autumn.

"I'm not sure about the Breeders' Cup, but we will let the dust settle. We would consider it, because she won well with good authority. She was slightly forgotten, but not any more."

Elsewhere, Saturday was a day of milestones - not least for Dettori.

He took his tally of Group One wins for the year to a new personal-best 17 when his and Gosden's Oaks heroine Anapurna led throughout in the newly-elevated Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp.

There was also a Group Two win for Martyn Meade's Technician in the Prix Chaudenay, but Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee was unable to take advantage of the absence of the brilliant Stradivarius in the Prix du Cadran.

Instead, last year's runner-up Holdthasigreen took his Group One revenge on Call The Wind - with Dee Ex Bee only third in the two-and-a-half-mile marathon.

A few hours later at Wolverhampton, Betsey Trotter's length victory in the bet365 Fillies' Handicap was notable as the 1,000th success of trainer David O'Meara's career.