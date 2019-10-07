Sodden Pontefract abandon meeting

Action from Pontefract

Monday afternoon's meeting at Pontefract has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The course survived an early inspection on Sunday but issued a proviso that any further rain would place the meeting in jeopardy.

Unfortunately with further rainfall totalling almost five millimetres on Sunday evening, the track could take no more and it was waterlogged in places.

In total over 129 millimetres has fallen since just September 22 and further rain is forecast throughout Monday.

Pontefract has one more meeting in 2019, its season finale on October 21.

The racecourse's official Twitter account posted: "Following a further 4.5mm rain on Sunday evening falling on saturated ground and with further heavy rain forecast today, racing has been abandoned."