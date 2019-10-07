Kimari books Breeders' Cup spot

Wesley Ward

Wesley Ward's Queen Mary runner-up Kimari booked her ticket to the Breeders' Cup with a last-gasp win at Keeneland on Sunday evening.

Having missed the break in the Indian Summer Stakes Mike Smith had to bide his time on the filly before she fairly flew home in the straight.

She now has the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on her agenda which takes place on Friday, November 1.

"She broke well in the race in England - and that's the only race she broke well in. That's really what I was concerned about," said Ward.

"Julio Garcia has been breezing her from behind horses, knowing that she'd probably break slow. Julio has been sitting back and coming around horses with her and kind of been teaching her to race.

"I really didn't think she was going to be that far back but thank God (Mike Smith is) a cool sitter and a go-getter, and he rode a beautiful race. Everything came through and we're looking forward to the Breeders' Cup."