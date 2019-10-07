Arc flop Ghaiyyath off to Dubai after break

Trainer Charlie Appleby has decided to rest Ghaiyyath

Ghaiyyath will be given the rest of the year off following his disappointing effort in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

The Dubawi colt was considered a major contender for the ParisLongchamp showpiece following a 14-length victory in a German Group One a little over a month ago.

However, after cutting out much of the running under William Buick, Charlie Appleby's charge was a spent force from early in the home straight and weakened quickly through the field - eventually passing the post 10th of the 12 runners.

Ghaiyyath's breathtaking victory at Baden-Baden was his first start since late April and Appleby believes his below-par performance in Paris is proof that he is a horse who needs plenty of time between his races.

"I think we will finish him for the year," said Appleby.

"As for the future, we will plan to give him extended breaks between his races. It is disappointing, as we were happy with the horse, but history is telling us he needs more time between runs."

Ghaiyyath's next appearance could come at the Dubai Carnival at Meydan in early 2020.

Appleby added: "The Dubai team hasn't been assessed yet, but you could look at a Sheema Classic for him.

"It wouldn't worry me running him in the Sheema Classic without a prep. He is still a young horse in this game and we are looking forward to next year."