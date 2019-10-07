Anapurna camp eye Champions Day at Ascot

Anapurna is clear of her Lingfield rivals under Frankie Dettori

Anapurna could still run at Ascot later this month before being retired to the paddocks following her victory in the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp.

Connections of the John Gosden-trained filly will see how she recovers from her exertions after making all the running to add another Group One to her success in the Investec Oaks before deciding whether to go for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

"We've got an entry for Ascot so we're going to see how she comes out of the race then make a decision nearer the time," said Mark Weinfeld, of breeders Meon Valley Stud.

"We hope to run her there but she had quite a hard race in France so we will have to see how she is.

"That would likely be her last race. We certainly don't plan to keep her in training next year.

"She'll come back to the paddocks here and start her career as a broodmare.

"It's too early to say which stallion she would go to. We've got a shortlist but we haven't made a decision yet."

Joining Anapurna in the paddocks will be her stablemate, Twist 'N' Shake, who has been retired after a slight injury caused her to miss the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

"She had a slight setback on Thursday just before we were going to declare for the Sun Chariot so we're going to retire her now," said Weinfeld.

"She'll be absolutely fine. It was just something we weren't happy with on her tibia.

"Fortunately we picked up on it. Three weeks box rest and she'll be fine. That's her career over.

"She was very smart. She was Group One placed at Ascot.

"It's very exciting for next year, playing with the matings."

The daughter of Kingman was a Listed winner at Deauville and was runner-up in a Group Three on her final start as well as fourth in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.