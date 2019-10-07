Prix de l'Abbaye hero Glass Slippers set for break

Glass Slippers and Tom Eaves win the Abbaye

Glass Slippers could be put away for the season after winning the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Sunday.

Though connections have yet to discuss the matter, trainer Kevin Ryan would like draw stumps and save her for next year.

The three-year-old daughter of Dream Ahead took the step up to Group One company in her stride as she blitzed the field to score by three lengths from So Perfect.

Ryan felt Glass Slippers was ready to take on the cream of Europe's sprinters, headed by Battaash, after Listed and Group Three victories at Deauville and Longchamp on her two previous starts.

"It was a great performance. She's a progressive filly and it was impressive the way she won," said the Hambleton handler.

"She won a Listed race, she won a Group Three so she was entitled to step up to that grade.

"She'll stay in training next year. That will probably be it for the season, but I haven't discussed it with the owner yet."