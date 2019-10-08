Waterlogged Catterick forced to abandon Tuesday's meeting

Action from Catterick

This afternoon's meeting at Catterick has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Conditions at the North Yorkshire venue were described as heavy on Monday morning after a combined total of 30 millimetres of rain fell at the course on Saturday night and Sunday.

With further rain forecast, clerk of the course Fiona Needham announced a precautionary inspection for 8am on raceday morning - and she has been left with no option but to call off proceedings.

She said: "It's bad news, I'm afraid. We had a couple of millimetres of rain on Monday, which we were forecast, but then we had another three millimetres overnight, which we weren't forecast.

"The biggest problem we have is a spring has bubbled up on the track. Once we realised what the problem was, it was a fairly straightforward decision."

It was a different story at Leicester, where the ground was also described as heavy on Monday, with their meeting going ahead.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson called a precautionary check for 7.30am - and it did not take long for him to give racing the go-ahead.

"We're on. We only had two millimetres of rain overnight, which was great. We're up and running," said Stevenson.