Peter Fahey excited about Gypsy Island's hurdles career

Peter Fahey is excited to see what his high-class mare Gypsy Island can do over hurdles this season.

An impressive winner on her bumper debut at Ballinrobe in August of last year, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old suffered a short-priced defeat on her hurdling bow at Galway.

However, she bounced back to register three consecutive victories in the bumper sphere after the turn of the year, including dominant displays in Listed company at Fairyhouse and at Grade Three level at Punchestown.

Fahey said: "Gypsy Island is back in and is doing some nice bits. She is a little bit off a run yet, but seems better and stronger than before, so fingers crossed we're looking forward to her going hurdling.

"We'll find a maiden hurdle for her somewhere to start her off. She looks brilliant at the moment and I'm excited about her."