Lostintranslation could make comeback at Carlisle

Colin Tizzard

Lostintranslation could make his seasonal reappearance in the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle on November 3.

Colin Tizzard's charge enjoyed an excellent novice campaign over fences last season, rounded off by a hugely-impressive Grade One victory over the currently-sidelined RSA Chase winner Topofthegame in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April.

The Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby has been mooted as a potential comeback target for the exciting gelding, but the trainer's son and assistant Joe Tizzard views a trip to Cumbria as a more suitable starting point.

He said: "There is the Charlie Hall, but I think it's more likely he'll go to Carlisle the following day. There's a nice intermediate chase and it might be nice to let him get his eye in there.

"He's really good. He's in lovely form and we have just under a month to get him ready, which is perfect."