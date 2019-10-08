Late decision on Under The Stars run at newmarket

Under The Stars and P.J. Macdonald win The Prncess Margaret Keenland Stakes Race run during QIPCO King George Day at Ascot Racecourse.

James Tate will wait until as late as possible before deciding whether to let Under The Stars turn out again quickly for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder landed the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Headquarters last Saturday - a lucrative victory which came just eight days after finishing a creditable fourth in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes.

She could take her chance at Group Three level later this week, but would have to carry a penalty, having already won a Group Three at Ascot earlier in the season.

"I'm going to given myself until tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," said Tate.

"She seems to be fine after her race, but it is a big ask. I thought I'd give her until Wednesday before I decided, to see how she was."

Tate also has Hey Gaman entered in the Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes on Friday's card, but he is a doubtful runner after finishing sixth in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp last Sunday.

Tate added: "I'd have thought he's even less likely to run (than Under The Stars).

"He only ran on Sunday and didn't get back until Monday night, so I'd only turn him out if the race really cut up."