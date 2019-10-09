Unbeaten duo head Fillies' Mile

Trainer Roger Charlton

Unbeaten fillies Cayenne Pepper and Quadrilateral are among nine runners declared for the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

Having won her first two starts at Leopardstown and Tipperary respectively, the Jessica Harrington-trained Cayenne Pepper completed her hat-trick with a Group Three success in the Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh in late August.

She tests the water at Group One level on the Rowley Mile - and bids to provide her trainer with another top-level juvenile success this season following the recent triumphs of Millisle in the Cheveley Park Stakes and Albigna in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

Quadrilateral has made a huge impression in winning each of her two starts to date for Roger Charlton - most recently scoring by nine lengths three weeks ago, prompting connections to supplement her for the Fillies' Mile.

Hugo Palmer's Powerful Breeze was also supplemented, having proved her surprise debut victory on the July Course was no fluke when following up in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last month.

Powerful Breeze will renew rivalry with Tom Dascombe's May Hill runner-up Boomer, while Aidan O'Brien relies on Love in a bid to match the late Sir Henry Cecil's record of six victories in the race.

The daughter of Galileo has won three of her five starts to date - including a Group One success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on her latest appearance.

Peter Chapple Hyam's May Hill fifth Ananya, John Gosden's recent Newcastle scorer Anastarsia, Roger Varian's course and distance winner Queen Daenerys and West End Girl from Mark Johnston's yard complete the line-up.