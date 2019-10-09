Harrington undecided on Breeders' Cup with Albigna

Albigna and Shane Foley win the Prix Marcel Boussac

Connections of Albigna are keen to let the dust settle on her impressive victory in Paris before committing to a trip to next month's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita.

Having won her first two starts at the Curragh, the daughter of Zoffany disappointed when stepped up to the highest level for the first time in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, but was later found to be in season.

The Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp on Sunday presented Jessica Harrington's filly with a second chance to gab Group One glory - and she made the most of opportunity with an ultimately clear-cut win in the hands of Shane Foley

Harrington said: "Everything is good. She obviously lost a bit of weight with all the travelling and what have you, but she seems to have come out of the race well.

"There's been no decision on plans. She'll tell us."

Albigna carries the colours of the Niarchos family, and Alan Cooper, racing manager for the owners, raised the Breeders' Cup Fillies' Juvenile Turf as a potential target.

"Well done to Jessie and all her team. She was definitely in season the day she ran in the Moyglare and she ran below her form, so it was nice to see her bounce back on Sunday," said Cooper.

"The Breeders' Cup is an option, but we'll see how she comes out of the race and see what Jessie feels nearer the time.

"She's proved herself one of the best of her generation now, which is great."