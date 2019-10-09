Aidan O'Brien dominates Vertem Futurity entries

Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for 21 of the 34 remaining entries in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26.

O'Brien, who has won the final Group One of the season in Britain nine times already, would draw level with Sir Henry Cecil as the most successful trainer in the history of the race, should he claim the prize once again.

Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia won the last two renewals for Ballydoyle and both went on to win the 2000 Guineas the following season.

Among O'Brien's range of options this year are Coventry Stakes winner Arizona, Beresford Stakes hero Innisfree and surprise Royal Lodge victor Royal Dornoch.

Wichita, supplemented for the Dewhurst Stakes this weekend, also remains engaged.

Charlie Appleby has a couple of interesting possibles in the shape of Volkan Star and Al Suhail, while John Gosden has left in Cape Palace and Tsar, an impressive winner at Newcastle this week.

Kameko, just touched off in the Solario and the Royal Lodge for Andrew Balding, could run, with Brian Meehan's debut winner Cepheus and Roger Varian's Molatham others still in the mix.