Pinatubo heads Dewhurst Stakes nine at Newmarket

William Buick riding Pinatubo to win the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh

Pinatubo will aim to enhance his already lofty reputation as he faces eight rivals in Saturday's Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby's juvenile is unbeaten in five races with each performance more impressive than the last.

He has come a long way since making his debut at Wolverhampton in May, winning the National Stakes last time out by an incredible nine lengths.

Aidan O'Brien is in the unusual position of being the underdog for once, but that did not stop him from supplementing Wichita earlier in the week.

Wichita was a seven-length winner of the Tattersalls Stakes and is one of four Ballydoyle representatives along with Coventry Stakes winner Arizona, Monarch Of Egypt, who has been second to Siskin twice this season, and Year Of The Tiger.

Clive Cox runs Positive, second to Pinatubo at Goodwood before lifting the Solario Stakes.

Richard Hannon is represented by Mystery Power, who has won the July Stakes and been second in the Mill Reef this season, while Mark Johnston fields Iffraaz.

The Charlie Hills-trained Royal Commando completes the field.