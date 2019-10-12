Goodwood faces Sunday precautionary inspection

Action from Goodwood

Sunday's meeting at Goodwood is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am.

The Sussex venue is due to stage the only British meeting of the day, but the seven-race Flat card is under threat.

Ground conditions are described as heavy after 15 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours and further rain is forecast.

Goodwood Racecourse tweeted: "Due to the forecast rain today and tomorrow, the clerk of the course has called a precautionary inspection for 8am tomorrow.

"We will update you as soon as a decision has been made whether racing will go ahead or have to be abandoned."