Military marches to Autumn Stakes win at Newmarket

Oisin Murphy riding Military March (white cap) to win the Dubai Autumn Stakes from Al Suhail

Military March came out on top in a Godolphin-dominated finish to the Dubai Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner on his only previous start on the July Course in late July, Saeed bin Suroor's Military March was a 4-1 shot as he stepped up to Group Three level on the Rowley Mile.

The son of New Approach was soon forcing the pace in the hands of champion jockey-elect Oisin Murphy and steadily raised the tempo.

He looked at the mercy of the other Godolphin-owned runner Al Suhail after the Charlie Appleby-trained youngster crept up his inside and bagged the rail, but Military March refused to yield and got the better of a thrilling duel by half a length.

Bin Suroor said: "He has a big heart and tries really hard. He is a big, strong horse and in the mornings he works well and always shows his class.

"It was good to see him win a Group Three. It is likely that we could take him to Dubai and give him a break and keep him for next year. He would get further as well.

"It is too early to say if he would run in Dubai but I need horses for the UAE Guineas and Derby. If he handled the dirt well out there he would run out there, but if not we will just bring him back."

Ropey Guest was some seven lengths further away in third, just ahead of the hat-trick seeking 5-2 favourite Molatham.