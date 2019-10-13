Waterlogged Gooodwood abandons race meeting

The view at Goodwood

This afternoon's meeting at Goodwood has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials held an inspection at 8am, but were forced to cancel the card after 15 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.

The track tweeted: "We are sorry to announce that racing has been abandoned today due to unsafe racing conditions."

Monday's meeting at Windsor is also subject to a precautionary inspection at 7.30am. The ground is currently heavy.