Shadn wins the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte

Trainer Andrew Balding

Shadn could go through the sales ring before the year is out after claiming Group Two honours in France on Saturday.

Having finished third in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury last month, Andrew Balding's filly improved the excellent recent record of British raiders in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte.

Five of the previous 10 winners had travelled over to France from the United Kingdom, with Kevin Ryan's subsequent Haydock Sprint Cup hero Hello Youmzain successful 12 months ago.

This time there were four runners from across the Channel, with Shadn joined by Declan Carroll's Spartan Fighter, Tom Dascombe's Sir Boris and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Irish raider Lady Penelope.

However, the race developed into a straight shootout between Shadn and Freddy Head's favourite Devil, with Balding's charge winning the argument by a head in the hands of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Balding said: "I was really pleased. She has been so tough all year and it is just really nice to get her head in front in a Group race.

"I was worried about the ground, but she handled it well and really dug deep, so that is fantastic.

"It is a new owner (Alrabban Racing) to the yard, so it is great for them as well.

"She won't run again this year, I wouldn't have thought. She is in the December Sales and I would have thought that is an option if they wanted to cash in.

"If someone does buy her, she might make up into a nice French Guineas horse next year."