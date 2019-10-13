Arizona set for Santa Anita

Arizona and Ryan Moore

Arizona and Wichita could head for the Breeders' Cup meeting after finishing second and third behind Pinatubo in Saturday's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The duo were beaten two lengths and two and three-quarter lengths respectively in the Group One heat, with Arizona notably closing the gap with the winner after trailing him by nine lengths in the National Stakes at the Curragh previously.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien was satisfied with their performances and could now look to Santa Anita on November 1 and 2 with the pair.

He said: "Arizona ran well, as we were worried about the ground for him. He's a nice-moving horse.

"Arizona and Wichita are both possibles for the Breeders' Cup, although Wichita might be a little bit more of a baby as he wasn't out until later."

The Ballydoyle handler also has Royal Lodge winner Royal Dornoch and Listed victor Fort Myers among his possible Santa Anita team.

He added: "Royal Dornoch is another possible for the Juvenile and Fort Myers who won in Dundalk is another that could go. We'll see how they are in the next few weeks."